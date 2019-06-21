Search

International Yoga Day: Twitterati celebrates, shares pictures of various asanas

Published: Jun 21, 2019, 10:28 IST | mid-day online correspondent

International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in September 2014 and was first celebrated on June 21, 2015

Pic/ANI

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This is the fifth annual event where group sessions of yoga are held across the world.

This year's theme is Climate Action. The event was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in September 2014 and was first celebrated on June 21, 2015. June 21 was the chosen date because it is the Summer solstice or the longest day of the year and holds significance in Hindu mythology.

Twitterati is also celebrating the day by sharing pictures of their yoga regimes.

The resolution on International Day for Yoga was adopted by 177 nations. It was adopted under the "Global Health and Foreign Policy" agenda.

