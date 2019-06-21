International Yoga Day: Twitterati celebrates, shares pictures of various asanas

national

International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in September 2014 and was first celebrated on June 21, 2015

International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 every year. This is the fifth annual event where group sessions of yoga are held across the world.

This year's theme is Climate Action. The event was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations in September 2014 and was first celebrated on June 21, 2015. June 21 was the chosen date because it is the Summer solstice or the longest day of the year and holds significance in Hindu mythology.

Twitterati is also celebrating the day by sharing pictures of their yoga regimes.

"Yoga for all, all for yoga." — PM @narendramodi was joined by thousands of people for #InternationalYogaDay celebrations. https://t.co/K4rn7PVS3s — Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) June 21, 2019

Kerala: Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary, performs yoga at an event in Trivandrum. #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/DQCpOa4HZT — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

More glimpses of the observance of #InternationalDayofYoga 2019 at Imphal. pic.twitter.com/nCb9G9xa2B — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) June 21, 2019

Attended #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Rajpath today. Yoga brings the entire humanity together as it unites the people from Tokyo to San Francisco.



The cultural diplomacy of PM Sh @narendramodi played a vital role in popularising Yoga around the world. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/NryQuAiqaw — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

My mother started practising Yoga at the age of 72! Today, even at the age of 79, she can do 30 sets of Suryanamaskar at a stretch. She never misses her Yoga class, has changed her dietary habits, and is mentally totally at peace. #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/TyXSCRykZo — Shefali Vaidya à®·à¯à®à®ªà®¾à®²à®¿ à®µà¯à®¤à¯à®¯à®¾ à¤¶à¥à¤«à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤µà¥à¤¦à¥à¤¯ (@ShefVaidya) June 21, 2019

Happy morning friends. #InternationalDayOfYoga today. You don't have to be a Master like my Guru #Sivakumar sir to do yoga like this. But at least do some basic yoga to start your day well. I do it every day. Hope you will. Long live the glory of Yoga ðððððð pic.twitter.com/wcU7NQKIBt — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) June 21, 2019

The resolution on International Day for Yoga was adopted by 177 nations. It was adopted under the "Global Health and Foreign Policy" agenda.

