Internet confuses veteran SP leader Mulayam Singh with party supremo, sends tributes

Updated: 06 October, 2020 14:00 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Finally, a clarification from the SP patriarch's family quashed the rumours.

Mulayam Singh Yadav | Pic: ANI
Veteran leader of the Samajwadi Party and three-time member of the UP Legislative Council from Aurraiya, Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at the age of 92.

However, many people including some major publications confused him with his namesake, the party supremo ‘Netaji’ and started sending condolence messages.

Soon the rumour of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise started getting circulated on social media and messages started pouring in. Finally, a clarification from the SP patriarch’s family quashed the rumours.

"Thanks to Almighty, father, our beloved 'Netaji' is healthy," his daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav said in a Facebook post.

Late Mulayam Singh Yadav was elected sarpanch five times consecutively. He was elected the MLC in 1990 and held the post till 2010.

"He was an example of how a political leader can lead a simple life among the people who vote for him," SP President Akhilesh Yadav said in his condolence message.

First Published: 06 October, 2020 13:35 IST

Tags

mulayam singh yadavuttar pradeshsamajwadi party

