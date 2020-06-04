Internet fashion police claim Madhuri Dixit's jacket in a film was a Versace rip-off

Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Raja clocked 25 years on Tuesday. While director Indra Kumar and the actors went down memory lane, Internet's fashion police @dietsabya shared a video of Dixit dancing to the film's chartbuster, 'Akhiyan Milaoon Kabhi'.

Mads's colourful jacket is similar to what model Christy Turlington wore while walking the ramp for Gianni Versace's collection in 1992. Designer Ana Singh, who was called out for copying, was honest enough to admit that rip-offs were common in those days. She revealed that it was the director's call.

"Access to clothes was impossible and requirement needed to be fulfilled. I was sent the book Vanitas by Gianni Versace. I just did the job. Sorry, but no sorry, it's a excellent copy." Singh's confession made @dietsabya call her a 'legend'. Check out the conversation below!

