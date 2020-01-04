Internet hails doctor after he rescues dog from leash stuck in elevator

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Florida: A doctor is being praised on the internet was for his presence of mind and saving the life of a dog who was choking after its leash got caught in the elevator in a freak accident. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage was shared by the doctor’s brother on Facebook.

The video show the owner of the dog, bringing the pooch out of the elevator, without realising that the handle of the leash was left inside. Just as the doctor was passing by, the dog was caught up as the elevator had left for an upper floor. The doctor rushed to the dog’s aid who was pulled by its neck and is visibly being choked and tried to bring the canine down. He managed to free the pooch from the leash and bring it down after it was seen running away from the scene.

The video was posted on Facebook by Faris Awad on December 30, 2019, and has garnered over 77,000 views and 36 comments. Most of the comments praised the doctor’s quick action, calling him a hero and how the world needs more people like him.

A user named, Joseph Hendershot said, "Awesome!!! Thanks for sharing the video of your brother's incredibly heroic actions." Another user, Nael Musa said, "Talk about being at the right place at the right time. Wow (sic)" A user Ann Sakurada said, "This poor dog would have died if he hadn’t been there." What do you think about the video?

