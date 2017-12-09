Internet prankster cements his head inside microwave oven in bizarre stunt

A British Internet prankster cemented his head inside a microwave oven in a bizarre stunt, which nearly suffocated him and took firefighters an hour to rescue him

A British Internet prankster cemented his head inside a microwave oven in a bizarre stunt, which nearly suffocated him and took firefighters an hour to rescue him. The 22-year-old man from Wolverhampton put his head in a plastic bag inside the microwave before friends poured seven bags of Polyfilla inside.



The 22-year-old put his head in a plastic bag inside the microwave before friends poured seven bags of Polyfilla inside

The group had intended to use the microwave as a mould, but the man got trapped and by the time emergency services arrived, the group had spent 90 minutes trying to rescue him. West Midlands Fire and Rescue said they were "seriously unimpressed" with the group.

