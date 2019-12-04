Internet's famous cat, Lil Bub dies. Twitterati expresses condolences

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A feline who was also an internet sensation passed away on Sunday. She was a cat with rare dwarfism and bone conditions which stunted her growth and made her look like a kitten all her life.

Her unique appearance made her popular on social media, so much so that when Lil Bub's owner Mike Bridavsky posted the news, bub's fans penned down their condolences.

Bridavsky wrote, "BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep."

He added, "It is impossible to put into words the profound effect that BUB has had on my life, on the lives of thousands of homeless pets, and on the lives of those of you that have cared for her as if she were your own family. She taught me everything that I know about unconditional love."

He also mentioned how Lil Bub had played a positive influence on so many lives. "BUB has made a huge difference in the world of animal welfare, and in the lives of millions of people worldwide. She has literally saved thousands of lives (both pets and humans), she started the first national fund for special needs pets, she was the subject of groundbreaking genetic and biological research, she's helped raise over $700,000 for animals in need, and has spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world. And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her spirit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better."

Here's how Twitterati expressed their condolences

had the pleasure of meeting her several years ago. thank you for sharing bub with us & all for the magic she brought into the world. ð pic.twitter.com/wg6utOcXqc — bree p (@sweeteifi) December 2, 2019

Been following Lil Bub since she was a kitten. My heart is with you in this time. Just remember all the joy she brought to people and to your home in her time on earth. Travel well little furling. — Amber Osborne (@MissDestructo) December 2, 2019

So sorry for your loss. Lil BUB will be missed by many.

ð¢ððð pic.twitter.com/GdOZAaKqi4 — Juliana Wagner (@WagnerJwagner23) December 2, 2019

Lil Bub passed away seven months after the demise of Internet's another famous cat, Grumpy Cat.

