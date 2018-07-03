Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi, brother and associate

An RCN is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition

Interpol's red corner notice against Nirav Modi

This is likely to curb fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's foreign travel — Interpol, on request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), has issued a red corner notice (RCN) against the diamantaire in the over Rs 13,700-crore PNB scam case.

An RCN is a request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition. Sources in the agency said the RCN was issued against Nirav, his brother Neeshal, and a close associate Subhash Parab, adding that it was likely to keep Nirav at a fixed location and could help the agencies to begin the process of extradition.

The RCN against Nirav has his picture, states he was born in Mumbai on February 2, 1971, and that he speaks Hindi, Gujarati and English. It mentions that he is wanted by Indian officials in "money-laundering" cases.

Despite his passport being revoked, Nirav is suspected to have travelled from Honk Kong to the UK, Belgium and other places; while seeking his extradition, agencies had named four different countries. Nirav and others, including uncle Mehul Choksi, had left the country before cases were filed by various agencies, and in written replies, have expressed their inability to return. Both ED and CBI have filed charge sheets against Nirav and Choksi in their respective cases.