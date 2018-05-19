Interstate gangster, 3 associates arrested in Sonipat

Pavitar's associates were identified as Abhishek and Vineet, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, and Sanjeev, a native of Bihar's Champaran district

An alleged interstate gangster Pavitar alias Dhola, who carried a bounty of Rs 75,000 on his head, was arrested with three associates today in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said.

Pavitar's associates were identified as Abhishek and Vineet, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, and Sanjeev, a native of Bihar's Champaran district. The arrests were made following a tip off received by a team of Sonipat police that Pavitar and his associates were roaming with illegal weapons in looted cars near the border of Kundli village, a police spokesperson said.

The four men were wanted in about two dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, he said. Two country made pistols, live cartridges and the looted vehicles were seized from the four men. During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in several criminal activities including theft of cars, motorcycles, cash and mobile phones, the spokesperson added.

