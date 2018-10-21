Intimate gig, spectacular view and more at Lonavala

sunday-mid-day

The celebrated Indo-Jazz band will be performing a heady set of familiar and new compositions at a Lonavla campsite

Rajeev Raja Combine

Just back from The Koktebel Jazz Festival in Russia, the Rajeev Raja Combine is set to make your spirits soar this weekend. The celebrated Indo-Jazz band will be performing a heady set of familiar and new compositions at a Lonavla campsite.

Spread over 1.5 acres of pristine terrain, overlooking the Pawna Lake, the campsite has been carefully built keeping in mind an artistic sensibility whilst being close to nature. While adults can enjoy the Sunset Sessions with the global fusion band at the deck of Deogadh The Homestay, kids will be entertained with activities such as painting, puzzles and board games.

This will be followed by a BBQ dinner and Adlib music session with the musicians around a campfire for everyone. On Sunday morning, organisers will take guests on a nature walk, which will be followed by a breakfast.

When: 4 pm on October 27

Entry: Rs 2,999 onwards

Where: Deogadh The Homestay, Thakusai Village, Lonavla

Call: 9820045921

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates