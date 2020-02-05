Into the wilderness

If you are a biker, you know that a weekend ride away from the city is all you need to refresh and rejuvenate you. What if that comes with misty vistas, an authentic homestay and a dose of history? Well, that's what Jumpstart Outdoors, a biking group has planned for you this weekend. At this bike ride to Phansad and Janjira, drive up 130 km to a secluded village in the Western Ghats. "We take the old Bombay-Goa Highway until Alibaug after which we follow the beach-side route through villages full of twists and turns unlike the highway," shares Dhiren Talpade, director, Jumpstart Outdoors.

The group welcome riders with all kinds of bikes on the day-long ride and suggests one with several breaks that let you soak in the vistas along the way. The ride ends in a trek through the Phansad Wildlife Reserve and a visit to the fort of Murud-Janjira.

There is also a stargazing session, a forest trail and local food on offer. The groups are small and invite pillion riders to join in the fun too. Safety comes first though. "Once registered we tell you how to pack for the day. Helmets are compulsory and getting your bike checked before hand is a good idea," says Talpade.

On February 8 and 9

At 9152735256 for registrations.

Cost Rs 2,500

