'Introduce five-day working week for school, college staff, too'

A Maharashtra legislator on Thursday demanded a five-day working week for teachers and other staffers of schools and junior and senior colleges as well.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra government announced a five-day working week for state government employees. The decision was taken at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The new system will be applicable from February 29.

Kapil Patil, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the teachers' constituency, has written a letter to Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, demanding a five-day working week for schools, junior colleges and senior colleges.

This will reduce burden on teachers and professors who can prepare in a better way for their teaching assignments, Patil said. It will reduce the burden of education on schoolchildren as well, he added.

29 February

Day the five-day week will become applicable in state govt offices

