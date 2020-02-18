Invest in easy-to-use choppers from Amazon

This image has been used for representational purposes only. Pic/Amazon

After chasing targets at work, you sure don't want to come back home and chase knives and vegetables and chopping boards. With some great technology, choppers have made life simpler.

Pigeon by Stovekraft New Handy Mini Plastic Chopper with 3 Blades

It is made from unbreakable ABS plastic for long-lasting use. Its sturdy 3-blade design is made from Stainless Steel. This chopper can be opened and detached easily and cleaning is an easy task using lukewarm water, mild detergent and a soft cloth. Its unique string function helps in chopping vegetables and fruits with ease. It has an eco-friendly design, no electricity feature, Convenient and Easy Handling. Shop here.

Vegetable Fruit Nut Onion Chopper

The ring pull technology enables effortless ergonomic chopping of vegetables. It has powerful precision with trisword japanese blade mechanism which helps in powerful and precise chopping of vegetables swiftly. The retraction pulley mechanism is built with sturdy thick wire providing error-free longer usage. Shop here.

Artikel Chopper & Blender with Storage Lid

It is designed for Perfect Chopping and blending with Sharp Stainless Steel Blades, Anti-Skid Base, and efficient rotary pull mechanism making this a perfect chopper for chopping all your ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, nuts, herbs, spices and more. It can also be used to chop and mince boneless meat. The swift blending blade helps in blending flour and beating eggs. Shop here.

Myynt Onion Cutter Chopper

It is fast, safe and easy for chopping Onions, Chillies, Vegetables Etc. Simply turn the handle forward and backwards for chopping. It is easy to use and clean. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates