Invest in glossy lipsticks by Amazon

One thing that can glam up your look in a matter of few seconds is the colour of your lips. Amazo is offering some great shades at discounted prices and we can' help but gush over them!

Lakme Lipgloss, Bubblegum, 15ml

It has a high shine along with three lovely flavours. Its slant applicator helps to control the amount of gloss. It comes in a transparent tube with a slant tip, secured by a cap. It is travel friendly ad can be used to get glamourous juicy lips. Shop here.

Miss Claire Miss Claire Waterproof Perfection Lip Color

It is a water-proof lip colour duo that livens up your pout. It moisturises lips and keeps them supple. It provides a soft, satiny finish and comes in shades that suit all complexions. Shop here.

Swiss Beauty Lip Gloss

Its creamy texture will help you in keeping your lips supple and soft. The shade is such that it will make you stand out wherever you go. Shop here.

Miss Claire Matte & Pearly Gloss

It has an amazing pigmentation and provides great coverage. Its oft and creamy texture

and Non-sticky formula enhances the pout. It gives instant volume and shine to lips. Shop here.

