Invest in India: Narendra Modi tells global business community

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited global businesses to invest in India, saying historic reduction in corporate tax rates by his government creates a golden opportunity and promised more measures to improve business climate.

Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here, the Prime Minister said India offers a golden opportunity for investment in the country. "If you want to invest in a market where there is scale, come to India... If you want to invest in start-ups with a huge market, come to India...If you want to invest in one of the world's largest infrastructure ecosystem, come to India," he told global corporates.

Early this month, the government had reduced the effective corporate tax rate to 25.17 per cent from nearly 35 per cent, thus bringing India at par with major global economies on taxation front.

Modi further said that India is rapidly modernising its cities, and equipping them with latest technology and citizen friendly infrastructure. He said India has also opened its defence industry "like never before" and sought investments. Modi said $ 1 trillion has been added to economy in 5 years and the target is to make India a $5 trillion economy.

'Problem talking to Terroristan'

India has no problem talking to Pakistan but it has a problem talking to 'Terroristan,' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New York, asserting that Islamabad has created an entire industry of terrorism to deal with the Kashmir issue.

