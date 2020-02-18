Invest in these durable yoga mats to ace most of your moves, buy now

Yoga has emerged as an ancient art that changes the way we live our life every day. Each time you roll on the mat, you are on for an experience you had never imagined in you're life. Yoga not only changes one's fitness levels, but it also changes one's perception of one's self and the world. A yoga mat will go a long way to make you meet your fitness goals and helps you to find the zen, strength, relief all in your private space. It makes sure that your practice is slip-free.

So, if you're wondering where to get your yoga mats from, don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

MagFit TPE Yoga Mat

This rich and premium yoga mat from MagFit is tailor-made for your yoga moves. Easy to clean and carry, this yoga mat comes with MagFit mat bag free that helps you carry your yoga mat wherever you go. Made of strong and durable material the MagFit yoga mat comes with a 4 mm premium thickness that is perfect for extensive yoga practice. It can use to practice yoga on a daily basis. You can but it for Rs 1399. Shop here

Reebok Yoga Mat

This extremely comfortable yoga mat from Reebok offers the perfect cushioning and features a non-slippery texture to provide enough grip to ace all your moves. The yoga mat comes with a carry string, making it easy to carry anywhere you go. The non-slippery texture offers more stability and the compact yoga mat is easy to roll and can be stored easily. This yoga mat will help you to indulge in a healthy yoga session without any hurdle. You can but it for Rs 1448. Shop here

AmazonBasics Extra Thick Yoga Mat

This yoga mat from AmazonBasics comes is suitable for heavy workouts and yoga sessions. The mat features a textured surface to offer better grip and traction. it is available in red colour. The mat is made from a durable, soft and lightweight material. This half-inch thick mat cushions you properly during stretches and other routines. The mat is made up of made of lightweight, and durable foam and comes with a carrying strap. You can but it for Rs 999. Shop here

Adidas Yoga Mat

This yoga mat from Adidas comes with a soft but durable material. It is an ideal mat to try tricky poses as it offers proper grip and cushioning. Moreover, the mat is lightweight and roll-able. The mat can be washed easily as it is made from OVC material which is also beneficial if you are practicing at an uneven floor. This yoga mat from Adidas is ideal for yoga and Pilates. The lightweight and rollable design make it ideal to carry it wherever you go. You can but it for Rs 1259. Shop here

