INX case: Karti Chidambaram, Indrani Mukerjea grilled face-to-face

Former finance minister's son Karti Chidambaram brought to Byculla prison and confronted with Indrani Mukerjea in connection with alleged kickbacks



Karti Chidambaram (waving his hand) at the Byculla women's prison

Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in the INX media case by the CBI, was confronted with co-accused Indrani Mukerjea in the Byculla women's prison on Sunday. Mukerjea is lodged in the prison for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Karti was arrested on February 28 and is in CBI custody. He was brought to Mumbai by a team of six CBI officials by a flight around 8 am on Sunday and from the airport, he was taken to the prison around 11 am. The confrontation between him and Indrani was video recorded by CBI, sources said.



Indrani and Peter Mukerjea. Pic/Atul Kamble

There was heavy police presence outside the jail and Karti was brought in a white van from the airport. The interrogation ended around 3 pm and Karti was taken straight to the airport and flown to Delhi around 5 pm. Just before entering the airport, Karti told media persons that allegations against him were false and politically motivated.

CBI had filed the FIR against Karti, Indrani and her husband Peter Mukerjea (also currently in prison for Sheena Bora's murder) in May 2017. Karti was arrested by CBI on the basis of a confessional statement by Indrani, former director of INX Media Limited. She had said that in 2007, she and husband Peter Mukerjea paid USD 7 lakh to Karti on the instructions of his father — who was finance minister then — as quid pro quo for a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance, officials said.

The money was allegedly paid to an overseas account linked to Karti's company. He'd also allegedly met Indrani at a five-star hotel in Delhi and demanded USD 1 million.

