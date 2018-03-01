INX Media case: CBI arrests Karti Chidambaram, produces him in court
He was taken into custody at the Chennai airport, on his return from the United Kingdom
Karti Chidambaram being escorted by police personnel to the Patiala House court in New Delhi on Wednesday. Pic/PTI
Karti Chidambaram, arrested by the CBI in connection with the probe into the INX Media case, was on Wednesday produced before a Delhi court.
Forty-six-year-old Karti, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Sumeet Anand, who allowed the request of his lawyers to have an interaction with the accused inside the court room. The court allowed Karti and his lawyers to interact for 10 minutes, after which the proceedings resumed.
Earlier in the day, Karti was taken into custody by a team of CBI officials at the Chennai airport on his return from the United Kingdom.
The CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15 last year alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. The agency has alleged that Karti had received funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case in the INX Media case.
Bail plea of Karti's CA to be heard today
Karti Chidambaram's CA S Bhaskararaman, arrested in the INX Media money laundering case, has moved a plea seeking bail before a Delhi court, which is likely to hear it on Thursday. The application was filed before Special Judge Sunil Rana, seeking bail on the ground that he was not required for custodial interrogation.
Permission sought to travel abroad
* CBI had contended that there were "good, cogent" reasons for issuing of LOCs dated June 16, 2017 and July 28, 2017 and had submitted some documents saying Karti's case was not simple.
* Since the lodging of the FIR to his arrest, Karti had sought permission several times to travel abroad from the SC and the Madras High Court for reasons including business interests in UK and France and daughter's admission at Selwyn College, Cambridge.
