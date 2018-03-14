INX media case: Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram's CA

A court here on Tuesday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant and co-accused S. Bhaskaraman in the INX media money laundering case



Karti Chidambaram

A court here on Tuesday granted bail to Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant and co-accused S. Bhaskaraman in the INX media money laundering case. Special Judge Sunil Rana granted bail to Bhaskaraman and asked him to furnish a personal bond and a surety bond of Rs two lakh.

The court directed him not to leave the country with permission and to join investigation, whenever required. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Bhaskaraman on February 16 on charge of money laundering. The agency alleged that Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P.Chidambaram, allegedly took money to facilitate Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

