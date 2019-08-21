INX Media case: How P Chidambaram got into trouble: A Timeline

national

A timeline of how the former finance minister P Chidambaram got involved in the INX Media Money laundering case that lead to the Delhi High Court rejected his bail plea

P. Chidambaram

After Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's anticipatory bail in the INX media case was rejected by Delhi High Court, a team of the CBI and the ED officials visited his residence. However, as the senior Congress leader was not present there, CBI has put up a notice directing him to appear within two hours.

Here is how the INX Media case unfolded:

May 15, 2017: The CBI registered an FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.

June 16, 2017: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, issues a look out circular (LOC) against the Congress leader’s son Karti Chidambaram.

August 10, 2017: The Madras High Court stays the LOCs have been issued against Karti Chidambaram and four others.

August 14, 2017: The Supreme Court stays Madras High Court order staying the LOC issued against Karti Chidamabaram.

August 18, 2017: The Supreme Court directed Karti Chidambaram to appear before the CBI on August 23.

September 22, 2017: The CBI informed the Supreme Court that Karti Chidambaram was prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts “in a bid to destroy evidence.”

October 9, 2017: Karti Chidambaram sought the Supreme Court's nod to travel to Britain to get his daughter admitted at a university and said that he was willing to undertake that he would not visit any bank there. P. Chidambaram tells the Supreme Court accusing the BJP-led government of carrying on a politically-motivated vendetta against him and his son.

November 20, 2017: The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to visit Britain for his daughter's admission.

December 8, 2017: Karti Chidambaram moved the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

February 16, 2018: Karti Chidambaram's CA S. Bhaskararaman was arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his wealth in India and abroad.

February 28, 2018: The CBI arrested Karti Chidambaram at Chennai airport soon after his arrival from abroad and was brought to Delhi.

March 23, 2018: Karti Chidambaram got bail after spending 23 days in jail.

July 25, 2018: The High Court granted interim protection from arrest to P. Chidambaram.

October 11, 2018: The ED attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram in India, UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case. P. Chidambaram then described the ED action as bizarre.

July 11, 2019: Jailed Indrani Mukerjea, former promoter of the INX Media turns approver in the case and accepts the conditions put on her before a judge.

August 20, 2019: Delhi HC rejected the bail applications of P Chidambaram.

With inputs from IANS





