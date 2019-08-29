INX Media Case: Indrani Mukherjea calls Chidambaram's arrest 'good news'

national

The prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case also said that Karti Chidambaram's bail should be cancelled

Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani Mukerjea, on Thursday, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, lauded former union finance minister P Chidambaram's arrest in the INX Media corruption and money laundering case is "good news".

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 for alleged corruption in Rs 305 crore clearance given to the INX Media group during his tenure as the finance minister, in 2007.

The CBI earlier claimed that the group, once promoted by Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, both in jail in the case of killing the former's daughter Sheena Bora, had allegedly made payments to a firm linked to the former finance minister's son Karti Chidambaram.

"His (Chidambaram) arrest is good news. He is now cornered from all sides," Indrani Mukerjea told PTI while being produced before a special CBI court to attend the trial proceedings in the Sheena Bora case. She also said the bail granted to Karti Chidambaram, who is also an accused in the INX Media case, should be cancelled.

She turned approver in the case against P Chidambaram and his son in July and recorded her confessional statement. In her statement, Mukerjea said she and her husband had met P Chidambaram at his office in Delhi's North Block (when he was the finance minister).

She reportedly alleged that the former Union minister had sought her help for his son in his business and make overseas remittances in lieu of granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media.

The CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED also lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018. P Chidambaram's son was arrested by the CBI in the case in February 2018, and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 23, 2018.

With inputs from PTI

