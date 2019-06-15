Inzamam-ul-Haq: Pakistan will attack Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

cricket-world-cup

Manchester: Pakistan's 1992 World Cup hero and current chairman of selectors, Inzamam-ul-Haq was at the nets yesterday, watching every move by his players who take on India in the World Cup tomorrow.

Inzamam, who was part of Imran Khan's 1992 champion outfit, said: "We are all set. I know India are playing better cricket, but we need just one match to come back into the reckoning. Yes, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are great players, but we have to attack them. We have two champion fast bowlers — Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir — and they will surely do a good attacking job."

India have beaten Pakistan on all six occasions at the 50-50 World Cup. "Yes, I am aware of that record, but I have a feeling that this will be a happy Sunday for us," Inzamam signed off.

