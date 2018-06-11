IOA chief warns ministry of suspension by IOC

IOA President Narinder Batra in an e-mail to the ministry said: "The Ministry had given an affidavit in an ongoing case in Delhi High Court in early 2017 in relation to Draft New Sports Code that it will discuss the draft code with all the stakeholde

IOA chief Narinder Batra

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked the Sports Ministry to initiate a dialogue on proposed changes in the draft Sports Code, with a veiled warning that any unilateral action by the government could invite another suspension of the country by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

IOA President Narinder Batra in an e-mail to the ministry said: "The Ministry had given an affidavit in an ongoing case in Delhi High Court in early 2017 in relation to Draft New Sports Code that it will discuss the draft code with all the stakeholders. Nothing has been done till now. Indian NOC was de-recognised by IOC in 2012. One of the reasons was interference by Govt in the autonomy of NOC and NSFs of India."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever