IOA signs Li-Ning as apparel partner till Tokyo 2020

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday announced Asia's leading sports apparel brand Li-Ning as the Indian contingent's official sports apparel partner till the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As part of the partnership, Li-Ning will provide Indian athletes and officials with sports competition and training apparel, leisure wear and footwear for the Asian Games 2018, 2018 Summer Olympic Youth Games and the Tokyo Olympics.

Commenting on the deal, IOA President Narinder Batra said: "We are pleased to announce Li-Ning as the official sports apparel partner of the Indian contingent until 2020 Olympic Games."

"This partnership represents the rising stature of Indian sports and at this crucial juncture to find a like-minded partner like Li-Ning gives us and our athletes a great boost," he added.

