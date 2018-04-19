IOC chief Thomas Bach arrives in India for two-day visit

Bach, during his second visit to the country, will meet the newly elected IOA office bearers, several Olympic medallists and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore



International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach today arrived in India for a two-day visit. The IOC chief flew in here from Bangkok where he was attending the Sports Accord Summit.

Bach, during his second visit to the country, will meet the newly elected IOA office bearers, several Olympic medallists and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.

Olympic Council of Asia President and chief of the influential Association of National Olympic Committees, Sheikh Ahmad Al Sabah, will also accompany Bach. The IOA, it is learnt, will express its willingness to host the 2026 Youth Olympics during Bach's visit.

