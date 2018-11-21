IOC diktat: Do not grant events to India involving Kosovo

other-sports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked all its member federations not to grant any world event to India involving Kosovo after the country denied a visa to a boxer from the European nation for the ongoing AIBA Women’s World Championships here.

In a strongly-worded letter to the President and Secretary-General of all International Federations (IFs) on Monday, the IOC reiterated its position on political discrimination against countries at sporting events in the light of the recent development involving Kosovo.

The IOC has asked all the IFs to get a written undertaking from the Indian authorities for equal participation before allotting the country any world event in future involving Kosovo. “Unfortunately, there are also a few examples which could not be resolved successfully and in which sporting delegations were prevented by the host country from participating in an international sporting event organised by an International Federation,” IOC Deputy Director General Pere Miro said.

Kosovo were unable to participate at the boxing event after their sole representative Donjeta Sadiku was refused visa by the Indian government, which doesn’t recognise the country. The recent development has cast a shadow over India hosting the 2021 Men’s Boxing World Championships and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra has requested Boxing Federation of India chief Ajay Singh to address the matter at the earliest.

