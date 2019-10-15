iPhone SE to make a comeback next year?

After Apple launched three phones last month, reports have surfaced of the tech giant rolling out a successor to the iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year. The reports have attributed to a rumour that the smartphone model would be released ahead of the launch of iPhone 12.

According to a report in India Today that quotes Ming Chi Kuo, an Apple product analyst, some key features and the price of the model was revealed. When it comes to the features, it is said that iPhone SE 2 would be powered by the A3 CPU that was used to power iPhone 11. Kuo has also said to have confirmed in the report that the model would have a 3GB LPDDR4X and would be available in 64GB and 128 GB versions in three colours; Space Grey, Silver and Red.

However, the report mentioned that the model would not include features such as 3D Touch and its price is speculated at Rs 28,300. With such a price tag, the iPhone SE 2 is also speculated to repeat the success of its predecessor iPhone SE, said to be the 'cheapest model Apple ever produced,' in the Indian market. Moreover, Kuo was also quoted in the report saying that the design of iPhone SE 2 would be similar to that of iPhone 8.

