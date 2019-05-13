IPKL set for a gala opening in Pune

other-sports

The IPKL rules and regulations have been formulated with an eye on making the sport faster and put a premium on aggression. For example, there is an onus on increasing the frequency of a productive raid

A trio of firsts as the first Indo-International Premier Kabaddi League game gets set for a gala opener in Pune It's D-Day, and Pune's Balewadi Stadium is all set for the first raid of the Parle Indo-International Premiere Kabaddi League (IPKL) with the opening Pool A game featuring hosts Pune Pride pitted against the Haryana Heroes.

Both the city of Pune and the state of Haryana represent all things good in Indian sports and it could not have been a better match-up first-up. The hosts have the more experienced squad with the likes of former India international Jitendra Yadav and seasoned professional V Vimal Raj leading the lines, but Haryana also boast of some strong players and it promises to be a cracker of a Monday night scramble at the Balewadi.

The Parle IPKL will also set yet another milestone in the sport today, when for the first time, an exhibition women's game will be preceded by the league opener. It speaks volumes for the commitment of the Parle IPKL organisers towards making the sport truly inclusive. A second exhibition women's game is also scheduled for the final leg in Bangalore.

After the announcement of the distribution of revenue amongst players, the unveiling of the first woman head coach, this would be a trio of firsts for the IPKL already without a game having been played.

A gala opening ceremony complete with celebrity performers will surely energize the fans further for a night of thrilling kabaddi action.

One hopes the fans enjoy the format, the skills and stars it throws up. The Parle IPKL is an effort towards ensuring that the best players in the country get the right opportunity and platform to showcase their talent and ensure that they then play at the highest level of the game possible, in return earning glory for the country in international forums.

A glory that was in the recent past, very painfully compromised. We hope that over this period of 44 games over 19 match days, beginning from Pune and ending at the Kanteerva in Bangalore, small steps towards regaining that glory will have been taken.

