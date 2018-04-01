IPL 2018: Alex Hales replaces David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad

England batsman Alex Hales has been signed as a replacement for disgraced Australia vice-captain David Warner by Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad



Alex Hales

Hales has been drafted in after Warner, who was set to captain the franchise, resigned and was then banned by the BCCI after admitting his part in ball-tampering.

