IPL 2018: Andre Russell was Kolkata's dark knight but CSK's Sam Billings proved costly

Apr 11, 2018, 08:59 IST | PTI

West Indian all-rounder Andre stars in KKR's innings, but upstaged by Chennai batters Billings and Bravo

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell plays a shot during an Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI
Sam Billings played a little gem as Chennai Super Kings once again pulled off a thrilling chase beating Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in an IPL encounter yesterday.

Chasing a stiff target of 203, CSK won the match with a ball to spare as Ravindra Jadeja deposited medium stuff from R Vinay Kumar into stands. The India discard bowled a forgettable final over where CSK needed 17 runs to win. This was after Englishman Billings set it up nicely with a magnificent 56 off 23 balls that five huge sixes apart from a couple of boundaries.

The pressure put by MS Dhoni's slow batting (25 off 28 balls) was neutralised by Billings. Chasing a target of 203 needed a blazing start and veteran Shane Watson was up for a challenge, hitting 42 off 19 balls with three fours and equal number of sixes in a 75-run opening stand with Ambati Rayudu (39 off 26 balls). Tom Curran, making his IPL debut, got rid of Watson with a short ball and Rayudu was accounted by Kuldeep Yadav as he tried an inside out shot.

Suresh Raina (14) sustained a calf muscle injury which hampered his running between the wickets with Sunil Narine sending him back. Dhoni and Billings got the chase back on track with a 54-run stand. Earlier, Andre Russell hit an incredible 11 sixes in his 36-ball-88 as KKR scored a competitive 202 for six.

