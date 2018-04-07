IPL 2018: Bollywood keeps Mumbai Indians waiting at their home ground

One hour-plus long rehearsal kept Mumbai Indians waiting in their dressing room, watching the likes of B-Town celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez who will be performing



Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming. Pic/PTI

Mumbai Indians were kept waiting at their home ground to have one last practice session before they kick off their campaign against CSK today. With the IPL opening ceremony scheduled just a couple of hours before the match, the rehearsal troop got down to business as soon as CSK ended their practice session at 6pm yesterday.

However, the one hour-plus long rehearsal kept Mumbai Indians waiting in their dressing room, watching the likes of B-Town celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez who will be performing today.

CSK's Fleming stumped

It came as a surprise to Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming when he was asked about his views on the DRS and the mid-season transfer. “Is it? I've been busy focusing on coaching. It's breaking news,” Fleming chuckled. The CSK media manager clarified that the team has not been yet informed about the changes.

