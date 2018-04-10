IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings' Kedar Jadhav ruled out due to injury

Jadhav sustained the injury during the team's tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday



Chennai Super Kings batsmen Imran Tahir and Kedar Jadhav celebrate after beating Mumbai Indians' during the IPL 2018 opening cricket match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), owing to a grade-2 hamstring tear.

Jadhav sustained the injury during the team's tournament opener against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Jadhav batted at the number four spot in CSK's chase but retired hurt, as he felt some discomfort, only to return at the fall of the ninth wicket when his team required seven runs to win from the last over.

He then struck a six and a four against Mustafizur Rahman to clinch a thrilling one-wicket win.

"Him being ruled out is a big loss for us. He was a very key player for us in the middle order," ESPNcricinfo quoted Michael Hussey, batting coach, Chennai Super Kings as saying.

Jadhav was among Super Kings' most expensive picks at Rs. 7.8 crores at the IPL auction, earlier in January.

CSK will play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

