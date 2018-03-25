IPL 2018: Corey Anderson replaces Nathan Coulter-Nile in Royal Challengers Bangalore

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace injured Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the upcoming IPL



New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace injured Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for the upcoming IPL. This was confirmed by the IPL's technical committee on Saturday. He was ruled out owing to an injury.

