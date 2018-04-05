IPL 2018: Food and booze deals across Mumbai for the upcoming T20 cricket season

Make the most of value-for-money food and booze deals for the upcoming T20 cricket season

Game for more?

For those who wish to get into competitive spirit during matches, try your hand at a post-match beer pong. Have fun while indulging in offers such as beer cocktail pitcher and chicken wings, or nachos for Rs 449. Or switch to a beer bucket in this combo for Rs 999. You can also avail of a buy-one-get-one deal on domestic liquors. For some chow, take a pick from their Asian and Mexican menu.

FROM: April 7

AT: One Too Many, Regenza By Tunga, sector 30 A, Vashi.

CALL: 30151503

Get crafty

If you love sipping on craft beer, head to this brewery to try their offerings for stout, wheat beers and ales, all available for unlimited servings at the cost of `999. You can also pick one appetiser such as grilled falafel burger, home fries, or different pizzas, available as a combo deal for Rs 1,199 with unlimited beer. For those who choose to cheer a team, get a free shot each time a wicket falls or a six is hit.

FROM: April 7

AT: Drifters Brewing Co., Trade View Building, Oasis City, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9265507296

Say cheers

Pick from a special IPL menu that includes dishes such as potato and goat cheese gnocchi, smoked scarmoza tostadas, rosemary chicken tikka, peri peri calamari and chermoula marinated rawas. Offers include two appetisers and a pitcher for Rs 3,000, two pizzas and a pitcher for Rs 3,500, one appetizer, one pizza and a pitcher of Indian beer for Rs 1,700.

FROM: April 7

AT: The Good Wife, The Capital, Block 'G', BKC, Bandra East.

CALL: 40109433

Seal the deal

You won't have to dig deep in your pockets while watching a match at this bar. On offer are select domestic whiskey and vodka brands for Rs 99 and IMFL brands at just Rs 169. The food menu includes fresh salads, veg and non-veg appetisers, platters, burgers and pizzas.

FROM: April 7

AT: Amanzi Sky Deck, Hill Road, Bandra West.

CALL: 8451989955

Grab a winning combo

Food items such as pizza and beer go together like best friends. Pick a combo at the cost of Rs 599, Rs 799 and Rs 999 at this bar.

FROM: April 7

AT: The Bombay Bronx, Hub Town, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy.

CALL: 7710044666

Hit a bouncer

If unlimited booze is your thing, make the most of the Bouncer Buckets Offer where you get a Budweiser bucket plus one mini platter at Rs 1399 or a Kingfisher bucket plus one mini platter at Rs 1199. They also offer LIIT pitchers if you don't prefer beer. If you love puns, call for shots named after cricket legends such as the MS bomb, we Warne' you, kohled it!, or Karthik calling kaze.

FROM: April 7

AT: MRP, Dadar West.

CALL: 7400093021

Root for your team

Try out the Monkey Bar Full Toss menu, which includes dishes inspired by different cricket teams of the league. These include Mumbai Malvani chicken tacos, Chennai pulled pork paniyaram, Rajasthan dahi ke pithore, Delhi's butter chicken samosa and Kolkata maccher chop. Also on offer are free cocktails if you turn up wearing a jersey of the team playing on the day.

FROM: April 7

AT: Monkey Bar, Summerville, Bandra West.

CALL: 26005215

