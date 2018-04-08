IPL 2018 gets a glitzy start

Apr 08, 2018, 10:00 IST | A Correspondent

Bollywood actors light up opening ceremony of the league at Wankhede Stadium with their groove and moves

Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan makes a colourful entry for his performance on Saturday

Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Tamannaah Bhatia

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia looks pretty in pink

Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva enthralls Wankhede audience with his dance performance

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video

Tags

ipl 2018indian premier league
Go to top