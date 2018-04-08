IPL 2018 gets a glitzy start
Bollywood actors light up opening ceremony of the league at Wankhede Stadium with their groove and moves
Actor Varun Dhawan makes a colourful entry for his performance on Saturday
Bollywood hottie Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Pics/Suresh Karkera
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia looks pretty in pink
Prabhu Deva enthralls Wankhede audience with his dance performance
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video