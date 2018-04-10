IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya is looking good and will be fine, says Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya had twisted his ankle during Mumbai Indians opening game against Chennai Super Kings and skipper Rohit Sharma said the Baroda all-rounder looks fine and hoped he would be in good shape when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.
The freak injury had happened off the final delivery of the Mumbai Indians' innings bowled by Dwayne Bravo. Pandya wanted to go for a second run but twisted his ankle.
"He's looking good for now. He twisted his ankle, but he came (back on the field) and bowled four overs. We still have three days (for the next match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 12). I think he will be fine," Rohit said at a promotional event yesterday. MI were defeated by CSK by a wicket and a ball to spare in a thriller.
'Playing 400 T20 games, a milestone'
Kieron Pollard, who became the first player to play 400 T20 matches, said he celebrated it by wearing the MI jersey with that number in the IPL opener. "At the young age of 30, being able to play 400 matches, that in itself is a milestone. That was the reason," he said.
