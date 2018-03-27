IPL 2018: HP becomes principal sponsors of Royal Challengers Bangalore

With this partnership, HP aims to connect with millions of consumers across India as the leading technology provider



The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) today had H. Inc India as their principal sponsor for the upcoming 11th edition of Indian Premier League. With this partnership, HP aims to connect with millions of consumers across India as the leading technology provider. As part of the collaboration, HP will have visibility across retail outlets, on-ground activations, team jersey and will feature in promotions & activations led by RCB team and management. Further, RCB players will be visible in HP led promotions/ activations.

'HP is proud to be partnering with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and this association will help us connect with consumers across segments, age groups and geographies in India' said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India. 'I wish Virat Kohli and the RCB team a very successful T20 season and expect this association to provide further impetus to technology adoption in the country' he added. Commenting on the partnership Neelima Burra, Country Marketing Director, HP Inc. India. said: 'As brands, both HP and RCB stand for leadership, trust, performance, versatility and resilience and we are excited to partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"We are continuously looking for avenues to engage with our consumers. We believe our association with RCB will help us strengthen our engagement with the millennials in India and bring the world of cricket and technology on a single platform.' RCB chairman, Amrit Thomas said: "We are very happy to welcome on board HP India, leaders in technology and a brand that is synonymous with creating fantastic experiences for everyone, something very similar to the DNA of Royal Challengers Bangalore. We look forward to them sharing a great T20 season with the team and all RCB fans."

