IPL 2018: I still respect Steven Smith, the batsman, says Ajinkya Rahane

Newly appointed Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane still regards disgraced Steven Smith as a world-class batsman



Steven Smith

Steven Smith may have been disgraced for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa but newly appointed Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane said that he still respects him as a world-class batsman.

"Whatever had to happen has already happened. It's bygone now. It is not for me to comment on the amount of penalty handed to him by the Cricket Australia and the ICC. But his cricketing record should be respected. I respect him as a batsman and player," Rahane said during a media conference on Saturday. While Smith will be "missed" Rahane feels that it will put added responsibility on his shoulders.

"Yes we would miss him but we have a replacement (Heinrich Klaasen). I feel it is an added responsibility and also a big challenge for me," said Rahane.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever