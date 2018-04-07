IPL 2018: It is hard to win at the Wankhede, says Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming

Anticipation surrounding the Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings clash today has only doubled this time as CSK are coming back from a two-year suspension



MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

Anticipation surrounding the Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings clash today has only doubled this time as CSK are coming back from a two-year suspension. CSK would not only like to get off to a winning start, but the MS Dhoni-led yellow brigade would also look to make a strong statement by breaching the MI fortress — Wankhede Stadium — where they have won just two IPL games out of seven.

A win would also improve their overall tally against MI as CSK are trailing 10-12. "It is hard to win at the Wankhede just as we are hard to beat in Chennai. That's an aspect of successful teams. They defend their home patch well. It is a great challenge for us to start and we wouldn't have wanted it any other way," said CSK coach Stephen Fleming.

