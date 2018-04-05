IPL 2018: It's a platform for young Indian players to showcase talent, feels Venkatapathy Raju

Apr 05, 2018, 11:08 IST | PTI

A lot of Indian players, including spinners, have got the chance to play in this year's edition of IPL, Raju, said at a promotional event here

Venkatapathy Raju
Venkatapathy Raju

The Indian Premier League (IPL) offered a great platform for young Indian players to showcase their talent, former cricketer SL Venkatapathy Raju said today. A lot of Indian players, including spinners, have got the chance to play in this year's edition of IPL, Raju, said at a promotional event here.

The high-profile event begins on April 7 this year. Raju was a renowned India left-arm spinner during the 1990s. The 11th edition of IPL begins with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

ipl 2018indian premier leaguecricket news
Go to top