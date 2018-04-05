IPL 2018: It's a platform for young Indian players to showcase talent, feels Venkatapathy Raju

A lot of Indian players, including spinners, have got the chance to play in this year's edition of IPL, Raju, said at a promotional event here



Venkatapathy Raju

The Indian Premier League (IPL) offered a great platform for young Indian players to showcase their talent, former cricketer SL Venkatapathy Raju said today. A lot of Indian players, including spinners, have got the chance to play in this year's edition of IPL, Raju, said at a promotional event here.

The high-profile event begins on April 7 this year. Raju was a renowned India left-arm spinner during the 1990s. The 11th edition of IPL begins with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever