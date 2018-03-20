IPL 2018: Kent RO partners with Kings XI Punjab as title sponsor

Addressing a Press Conference in New Delhi, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems Limited said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with KXIP



Kent RO Systems Limited, India's largest selling water purifier brand, announced its new sport partnership as the title sponsor of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) eleventh season which starts from April 7. Kent RO will occupy the leading position on KINGS XI's playing jersey.

Addressing a Press Conference in New Delhi, Dr. Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, Kent RO Systems Limited said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with KINGS XI PUNJAB. Through this synergic partnership, Kent RO and Kings XI teamed up to offer a unique platform with an objective of engaging with customers and the youth of today around one of the biggest and passionate cricket tournaments, the IPL. We are happy to be primary sponsors to KINGS XI PUNJAB. It is a young team and is expected to perform well and we sincerely wish them to win this year. Through this association, we look forward to engaging with our audience through one of the most popular sport in India."

Kings XI Punjab is co-owned by Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman. The strategic partnership was unveiled during a press conference jointly hosted by Kings XI Punjab and Kent RO in New Delhi in the presence of Virendra Sehwag, Director, Team Captain R Ashwin, Satish Menon, CEO, Kings XI Punjab, Co-owners Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia besides Dr. Mahesh Gupta

Kent RO also tied up with Star Sports exclusively for season 11th of IPL where the extra innings will be powered by Kent RO. Kent has earmarked a budget of Rs 50 crore for this IPL. Cricket being the most powerful medium in India, and IPL its most spectacular vehicle, this will certainly help the brand to connect with sports lovers, not just in India but also in other parts of the world, concluded Dr. Gupta.

