IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab to play first 3 games at Mohali, last 4 in Indore

Kings XI Punjab mentor Virendra Sehwag and team captain R Ashwin. Pic/ PTI

The IPL Governing council has decided to swap the dates of Kings XI Punjab's home matches with the first three games being held in Mohali (in April) and the last four games in Indore (in May) owing to some logistical issues. As per the revised itinerary, KXIP will play in Mohali on (April 15, 19 and 23) instead of Indore.

However Indore will benefit from the arrangement as they now have four matches in their kitty (May 4, 6, 12 and 14).

The reason for this swap is because the Chandigarh airport will remain closed from May 12-31 owing to renovation work.

"There were logistical difficulties that teams would have encountered had KXIP played their home games in Mohali in May. Therefore the IPL Governing Council has decided that the dates will be swapped and Indore will now host all their matches in May," acting president and IPL Governing Council member CK Khanna told PTI today.

