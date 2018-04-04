IPL 2018: Madras HC approached for stay

Police officer G Sampath Kumar urged the court to restrain the Centre and Board of Control for Cricket in India

A plea has been filed before the Madras High Court to restrain the holding of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018. Police officer G Sampath Kumar urged the court to restrain the Centre and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from conducting IPL matches without putting in place precautionary measures to prevent betting and spot fixing.

Sampath was involved in investigating the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting cases. He had then unearthed an international money laundering operation in which mafia don Dawood Ibrahim was reportedly involved. IPL 2018 will begin from April 7.

