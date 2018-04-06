IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's photo wearing Chennai Super Kings cap goes viral!

Dhoni's little angel Ziva looks cute in the Chennai Super Kings' cap, right?

This picture of India cricket ace Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva, three, posted by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official fan's Twitter handle wearing the CSK cap, has gone viral on social media.

They captioned the picture, “Raise your hands if are excited to see Sakshi & Ziva Cheering for @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePoduArmy #MIvCSK.” The inaugural match of this year's Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be leading his team after a gap of two years. MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians' led by Rohit Sharma in the IPL 2018 opener tomorrow.

