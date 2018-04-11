IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's photo with Shah Rukh Khan is the cutest thing today!

Indian Premier League shared an adorable photo on their Twitter page that shows Shah Rukh Khan and MS Dhoni's daughter posing together



Shah Rukh Khan during the match at Chepauk. Pics/ PTI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in an epic encounter that saw a total of above 400 runs scored in the match. Chennai Super Kings who, played their first game at home in Chepauk, won the match by 5 wickets. But nonetheless, it was MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva and Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shah Rukh Khan that stole the show.

Indian Premier League shared an adorable photo on their Twitter page that shows Shah Rukh Khan and MS Dhoni's daughter posing together. SRK and Ziva can be seen smiling away in the stands. The picture was captioned: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets clicked with King Khan at the Chepauk.#VIVOIPL

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva gets clicked with King Khan at the Chepauk.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/Xo48kAi3mq — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 10, 2018

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi was also seen supporting her team Chennai Super Kings. Shah Rukh Khan also was clicked with Sakshi Dhoni in the stands during the match.



Shah Rukh Khan and Sakshi Dhoni

Earlier, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell came to the rescue with a trailblazing 36-ball 88 runs which included 11 big sixes and 1 boundary, to take his team to a total of 202. But it was Chennai Super Kings' Sam Billings that overshadowed Andre Russell with 56 runs off 23 balls with 2 fours and 5 sixes. Sam Billings went on to win the man-of-the-match award for Chennai Super Kings.

