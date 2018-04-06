IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians delighted with DRS, mid-season transfers

As far as transfers are concerned, an uncapped player can be traded with another team if he has not played more than two matches till the halfway stage of the tournament



Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

The introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS) and mid-season transfer in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was hailed by the Mumbai Indians camp yesterday.

According to the new rules, each team will get one review against an umpiring decision during an innings. As far as transfers are concerned, an uncapped player can be traded with another team if he has not played more than two matches till the halfway stage of the tournament. mid-day was the first to report about the introduction of mid-season transfers in IPL. MI skipper Rohit Sharma felt that DRS and mid-IPL transfer of players will add more value to the tournament.

"It's only good for the game and the tournament. At the end of the day, you want right decisions to be made and DRS will only help us. The mid-season transfer will give teams an opportunity to see what they need in their squad. Other teams too will be looking at what players they can get," said Rohit. Meanwhile, MI coach Mahela Jayawardene remarked: "This is the evolution of the franchise model. It's a great option."

