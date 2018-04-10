IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians pacer Pat Cummins ruled out due to back issue

"Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae," cricket.com.au quoted Beakley, as saying



In a major blow to Mumbai Indians, Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a back issue.

Confirming the news, Cricket Australia's Bupa Support Team Physiotherapist, David Beakley said that Cummins experienced some soreness in his back during his country's crushing 492-run win against South Africa in the fourth Test at the Wanderers.

"Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae," cricket.com.au quoted Beakley, as saying.

Beakley further said that Cummins would now required to undergo a period of rehabilitation after which the Cricket Australia could have a better understanding about his return.

"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL.Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing," he said.

"Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat's return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK," Beakley added.

The 24-year-old player was bought by the Mumbai franchise for Rs. 5.4 crore during the IPL Player Auction in Benguluru in January.

Cummins, who missed Mumbai's Indians opening match against Chennai Super Kings, has appeared in 13 Tests in row since being included in national squad during the India tour a year ago.

