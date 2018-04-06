IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma shrugs off favourites' tag

The IPL's most successful skipper Rohit Sharma, downplayed MI's favourites' tag despite the team retaining their core players this season



Defending champions Mumbai Indians, with three Indian Premier League titles under their belt, will once again start as hot favourites to retain the title when they open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

The IPL's most successful skipper Rohit Sharma, however, downplayed MI's favourites' tag despite the team retaining their core players this season. "We don't have to go in as favourites. We are happy to go into the tournament as equally good contenders when compared to the other teams because we have what we need to win the tournament.

"We have got players who can win you games. We have got the bowlers who can take wickets and batsmen who can score runs. All are our bases are covered," Rohit said at MI's pre-IPL press conference yesterday.

India's limited overs vice-captain said that handling pressure will be crucial this season. "It is important to focus on one game at a time because that has helped us over the years. Not thinking too far ahead has been Mumbai Indians' forte," said Rohit.

With Mumbai Indians having a reasonable number of Mumbai cricketers in their ranks this time with Aditya Tare, Suryakumar Yadav and Siddhesh Lad, skipper Rohit dropped a huge hint that Lad, who has been with MI for more than three years, could be given an opportunity in the forthcoming season. Lad was once again picked by MI in the auction at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

"All our domestic players are in good form. We are facing a little headache on how to get the right combination, but we have to look at all these guys, especially Siddhesh. He has been with us for more than three years and somewhere down the line we also feel that he needs an opportunity, but it all depends on the right balance, combination and the opposition we are facing," said Rohit.

