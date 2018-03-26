IPL 2018: Rajasthan Royals relieve Steve Smith of captaincy

In all probability, Ajinkya Rahane looks set to lead RR. It is learnt that RR, who are coming back in the IPL after a two-year suspension, took the decision after consulting their team mentor Shane Warne



Steve Smith

Taking cognisance of Steven Smith's admission to ball tampering charges during the third day's play of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) have decided to drop the Australian skipper as their leader for the upcoming IPL.

The decision was taken by the franchisee yesterday and the same was informed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). "We have been informed by the Rajasthan Royals that Steven Smith will not lead their team in the IPL. It is a good decision considering what has happened in Cape Town on Saturday," a top BCCI official told mid-day yesterday. When this correspondent contacted the franchise for a response on the matter, RR chairman Ranjit Barthakur simply replied via text message: "Please bear with us."

In all probability, Ajinkya Rahane looks set to lead RR. It is learnt that RR, who are coming back in the IPL after a two-year suspension, took the decision after consulting their team mentor Shane Warne, who blasted Smith on Saturday when the row erupted. "Very disappointed with the pictures I saw on our coverage here in Cape Town. If proven the alleged ball tampering is what we all think it is — then I hope Steve Smith and Darren Lehmann do the press conference to clean this mess up!" Warne had tweeted.

Yesterday, Smith and vice-captain David Warner stood down from their roles and wicketkeeper Tim Paine was named skipper for the remainder of the Test.

There is no clarity yet whether Sunrisers Hyderabad will follow RR's path and drop Warner as their skipper. Meanwhile, IPL chief Rajeev Shukla said they will abide by whatever the International Cricket Council decided. "We are aware about the matter and are following it closely. Whatever will be the ICC's ruling, we will implement that in the IPL," he said.

Also Read: Sandpaper gate: Why should we believe Steve Smith?

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates