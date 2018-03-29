IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad rope in Kane Williamson as new captain

The decision comes two days after former Australian vice-captain David Warner stepped down from the position of the skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the wake of ball-tampering scandal



Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper and middle-order batsman Kane Williamson has been named as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning April 7.

The decision comes two days after former Australian vice-captain David Warner stepped down from the position of the skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the wake of ball-tampering scandal that took place during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Confirming the news, K Shanmugam, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "We are happy to announce Kane Williamson as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2018."

Williamson, on the other hand, said that that he is excited with the opportunity and is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

"I've accepted the role to stand in as captain for this season. It's an exciting opportunity with a talented group of players. I look forward to the challenges ahead," Kane Williamson said while accepting the role.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday banned former Australian skipper Steve Smith and Warner from the upcoming 11th edition of the IPL after the Cricket Australia imposed a 12-month suspension on the duo for their involvement in a massive spot-fixing scandal.

Smith and Warner were due to lead Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively in the upcoming edition, but the Australian pair stepped down from the post in the wake of the scandal.

In the IPL, Rajasthan Royals are scheduled to play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 9.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever