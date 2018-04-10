IPL 2018: The Dugout is to keep fans ahead of the game!

The Select Experience, on Star Sports Select will provide fans with richer analytical experience coupled with a stimulating narrative during and post matches for a fan who would like to stay ahead of the Game



Damien Fleming, Anil Kumble, Scott Styris and Brad Hogg

Star Sports, the official broadcaster for VIVO IPL 2018, today introduced Star Sports Select: The Dugout, a hyper-personalised curated offering this VIVO IPL season for the cricket fan who wants more. The Select Experience, on Star Sports Select will provide fans with richer analytical experience coupled with a stimulating narrative during and post matches for a fan who would like to stay ahead of the Game.

Hosting and debating these - is an exclusive and illustrious panel of experts including former captains’ coaches’ and mentors such as, Brad Hogg, David Hussey, Damien Fleming, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, Dean Jones, Mike Hesson, Mark Waugh, Darren Sammy including Nasser Hussain, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan and Graeme Smith who are also part of the World feed commentary.

Star Sports Select has always believed in delivering exemplary coverage that goes beyond the usual to create an enhanced viewing experience for fans and with The Dugout, VIVO IPL 2018 is being reimagined for cricket lovers who are really passionate about the Game.

The Dugout, is a bespoke experience that will bring fans closer to the game like never before. Creating deeper fan engagement, the feed will provide detailed analytical commentary for fans. The style and tone with which information will be presented will resonate with committed cricket purists. The Select Experience will use graphics and augmented reality (AR), and will also incorporate tweets from players creating a stimulating narrative for fans.

A Star India spokesperson, speaking at the launch of the #SelectDugout, said, “In line with our commitment to reimagine VIVO IPL 2018 and giving our fans a world-class offering, the #SelectDugout is our endeavour to enhance the core cricket fan’s viewing experience this season. Keeping our fans at the centre of everything we do, The Dugout will provide them with analysis, interesting data, expert opinion and in-depth content throughout the season. The illustrious list of commentators and experts are some of the most well-known and respected voices across the cricketing fraternity, and they will change the way fans have been engaging with VIVO IPL.”

Anil Kumble, Star Sports Select Expert said, “What the team is building through #SelectDugout is a discussion that will reflect the actual team dugout sessions during the match. The #SelectDugout comprises of a team of former coaches, cricketers and mentors who have the ability to articulate their thoughts in a manner that will give fans a deeper understanding of the game play strategy of the team on the field.”

Brad Hogg, Star Sports Select Expert said, “From my experience, Indian fans love their cricket and when it is served to them right, it is a double bonus. The #SelectDugout is aimed at giving fans those extra pieces of information and data that enhances their knowledge. Fans are an integral part of the game and this will bring them closer to the game.”

